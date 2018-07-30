Emirates to fly to Toronto five times a week starting August

The additional Toronto flights will be introduced on 18th August, 2018, and will operate on a Saturday departing Dubai as EK241 at 03:30 and arrive in Toronto at 09:30. The return flight, EK242, leaves Toronto at 14:25 and arrives in Dubai at 11:40 the next day.

On Sundays, EK241 will depart at 03:30 and arrive in Toronto at 09:30. The return flight, EK242, will leave Toronto at 14:30 and arrives in Dubai at 11:25 the next day.

Emirates recently celebrated 10 years of operations in Canada last October, demonstrating the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market. Over the past decade, Emirates introduced new aircraft on the route from a Boeing 777 in October 2007 to the flagship A380 in 2009. The A380 scheduled service increased passenger capacity on the Toronto service by 40 percent and since then, passenger occupancy on the route has been consistently full, averaging 90 percent with demand outstripping supply.

The additional frequency will fulfil the strong demand on the route and add 65 percent capacity to the market.