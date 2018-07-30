Mohammed Al Musharrkh: Sharjah is one of the most attractive business destinations for investors

Sharjah24: Mohammed Jumaa Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “S&P’s accreditation of Sharjah’s sovereign long-term and short-term credit ratings of A-2/BBB+ reflects on the emirate’s economic approach founded on merits of a strong robust fiscal position operating at minimum risks. This reassures investors and strengthens their confidence in our diversified economy, and will ultimately influence FDI growth across a variety of our sectors.”
He added: “Sharjah’s economic diversification and its progressive market growth are attributed to volume of inward and outward capital across non-oil sectors, of which only 3% of Sharjah’s GDP are derived from oil-related investments. Among the emerging markets within Sharjah, include manufacturing, which accounts for 17% of its GDP, as well as real estate and retail sectors each contributing 10%. These indications justify that investment opportunities in all sectors in Sharjah will increase each year with an estimated growth rate of 2% until 2021.”
 
He continued: “Future projections and development plans in Sharjah will continue to sustain its position as one of the most sustainable and attractive markets to global investors. Now, Sharjah enjoys a healthy growth in FDI as mega real estate, retail, healthcare and hospitality projects rolling out, which has already begun welcoming a number of new investment prospects, partnerships and entrepreneurial opportunities across different sectors.”