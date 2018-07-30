Shurooq, BESIX to invest in a sustainable development waste water project in Sharjah

The newly formed company, called QATRA, will continue developing and expanding the wastewater infrastructure in line with Sharjah’s masterplan, whilst ensuring the highest level of operating excellence and service to all stakeholders.

The expansion plans will also enable the plant to maximise the amount of reused water produced, thereby doubling the capacity from 30 million litres of high-recycled water to per day to 60 million litres per day, mainly for industrial use.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq and Olivier Crasson, Executive Vice President of BESIX Middle East.

“The partnership with BESIX broadens the Shurooq portfolio even further in keeping with our commitment towards investing in sustainability and creating a highly positive impact on the environment. The formation of QATRA is not only extremely beneficial in terms of Sharjah’s ecology, but also the emirate’s economy,” said H.E Marwan Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq.

He continued: “We are delighted to be working with BESIX who have played a fundamental role in constructing some of the UAE’s most impressive and recognised landmarks including the Burj Khalifa and the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Our common vision of delivering environmentally responsible services aligns perfectly with one of the five pillars of Shurooq’s development strategy.”

Sustainable water use is one of the core objectives of the new Private-Public-Partnership (PPP), and strengthens Sharjah’s commitment to furthering an important UN Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG).

“BESIX is very pleased and honoured to partner with Shurooq, as part of our 40-year history in Sharjah,” explained Olivier Crasson, Executive Vice President of BESIX Middle East.

He added: “We now have a unique project involving innovation, technology, the environment, sustainability and water, and we are very happy to participate in the evolution of this sector, for Sharjah, with Sharjah, and with Shurooq.”

“We also share the same values in aspiring to create long-term sustainable and profitable partnerships to support Sharjah’s development goals, and we are investing in a long and prosperous relationship,” added Crasson.

Al Saja’a Wastewater Treatment Plant currently processes and treats more than 30,000 m3 of wastewater per day.