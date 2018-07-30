Al Zahia celebrates the sale of its 1,000th home

Coinciding with this occasion, Al Zahia is offering, for a limited time, a summer sales promotion on apartments, villas and townhouses. Potential home buyers and investors can save up to

AED 290,000 on villas and townhouses. In addition, a new attractive payment plan that allows buyers to secure their homes with a 5% down payment and the remaining 95% payable on handover by 2021 is now available for apartment in Uptown Al Zahia. Investors will also avail savings on service charges and registration fees.

Commenting on the milestone, Shadi Al Azzeh, Project Head, Al Zahia, Communities at

Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, said: “Sharjah’s property market continues to see an increased demand for integrated community living where people have easy access to a variety of residential, retail, leisure and entertainment offerings that meet their needs. The sale of 1,000 homes in Al Zahia demonstrates a strong appetite for homeownership in the emirates’ premier lifestyle destination, where investors and end users appreciate the long-term value and the highest quality standards our community offer to families, inspiring them to celebrate life to its fullest, every day.”

Walid Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer at Sharjah Holding, said: “As we approach the project’s halfway sales point, Al Zahia has established itself as Sharjah’s most sought after mixed-use community. In line with our commitment to supporting the economic growth of the emirate, our key goals will remain focused on completing the project as per the development timeline while continue delivering world-class community offerings to our residents and visitors.”

In May, the community launched its newest residential neighbourhood, Uptown Al Zahia that offers homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, featuring swimming pools, fitness facilities and underground parking, all designed within walking distance to cafes, restaurants, leisure and entertainment outlets with direct pedestrian access to City Centre Al Zahia. Planned for opening in 2020 with an investment value of AED 2.6 billion, City Centre Al Zahia is a super regional mall that will serve a trade area of more than 1.9M people, as well as attracting residents of neighbouring.

Northern Emirates. Offering a diverse mix of over 360 retail brands over four levels

City Centre Al Zahia is anchored by a 12,700 sqm Carrefour Hypermarket, complemented by leisure options including VOX Cinemas, with 16 screens incorporating the latest theatre technology, and a 2,350 sqm Magic Planet family entertainment destination.