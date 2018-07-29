UAE Consul General in New York leads successful trade mission to North Carolina

The mission was organised by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), the Research Triangle Region Partnership (RTRP), the U.S. Commercial Service North Carolina, the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and the World Affairs Council Charlotte (WACC).

"The UAE and North Carolina share a vibrant economic relationship that has grown tremendously over the years. Total exports from North Carolina to the UAE have increased eight-fold from 1999 to 2017," Consul General Al-Suwaidi said. "We look forward to building upon our robust partnership with North Carolina and promoting shared prosperity and economic growth."

The delegation introduced key Emirati policymakers and firms to local public and private organizations, in addition to providing the opportunity for firms already participating in bilateral trade to engage directly with Emirati trade policy stakeholders.

This was Consul General Al-Suwaidi’s second visit to North Carolina, and a critical step in enhancing bilateral trade and commercial ties between the UAE and the state of North Carolina, a major corporate center for the U.S. financial services, manufacturing, technology and life sciences industries.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, North Carolina exported $176 million in goods and services to the UAE in 2017, supporting 1,053 U.S. jobs. Building on this past success, the delegates signaled a meaningful interest in expanding the bilateral trade flow beyond the already robust level to include additional firms and verticals.

Speaking to the importance of the UAE-North Carolina bilateral trade relationship, U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council President Danny Sebright remarked "It is clear that North Carolina is and will continue to be a critical trade partner of the UAE. The UAE delegation was enthused with the range of new business verticals offered by North Carolina-based companies."

The mission kicked off in the Raleigh-Durham area before moving on to Charlotte. Highlights of the week included site visits, bilateral meetings, roundtable luncheons, and working dinners with local corporate and civic leaders, including Mr. William Miller, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, North Carolina, and Ms. Julie Eiselt, Mayor Pro Tempore of the City of Charlotte. According to Mr. Miller, "North Carolina businesses develop global commerce opportunities that align with the business, economic, and tourism strengths of our state. We welcome Consul General Al-Suwaidi as he visits and learns more about these strengths in North Carolina. This is an opportunity to optimize global economic development opportunities together in North Carolina and around the globe."

In addition to introductions made to numerous companies at the Raleigh-Durham area and Charlotte luncheon events, the delegates met with and conducted site visits to key organizations in the life sciences, internet communications & technology (ICT), and apparel sectors in the Raleigh-Durham area.