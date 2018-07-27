Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

Instagram and Facebook users see about the same number of ads, but Instagram ad prices are half of what Facebook charges because of the limited number of advertisers vying for spots on Instagram, four ad buyers said.

Investors have been counting on revenue from Instagram to overcome stalling usage of Facebook's core app. But the gap it has to fill has widened sooner than expected.

The social media company suffered the biggest one-day wipeout in U.S. stock market history, losing more than $120 billion in market capitalisation as shares fell 19 percent a day after executives forecast years of lower profit margins due to regulatory pressure over privacy.

Instagram users are not accustomed to clicking on links in posts, which makes the service less effective at generating online purchases than Facebook, said Erik Huberman, founder of the ad buying agency Hawke Media.

Data about viewership of ads is lacking in comparison to Facebook, he added.

Some advertisers fond of Facebook are seeing subpar results on Instagram, according to advertising buyers. Others have been stymied by the higher bar for eye-catching content on Instagram and a general unease among advertisers about a newer service, the ad buyers said.

Instagram is its parent company's fastest-growing slice of revenue, but it touts 4 million fewer monthly advertisers globally. As Instagram has shown more ads, the average price per ad across Facebook's entire family of apps has declined in two straight quarters after a year of upswing. A new privacy law in Europe also has affected prices.

The latest results prompted Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst Scott Devitt to lower an Instagram revenue estimate for 2019 to $13 billion from $l4.64 billion, with lowered expectations for prices and views.

Instagram and Facebook declined to comment for this story.

Company executives have reason for optimism. The average price for an ad seen 1,000 times was $4.70 on Instagram during the second quarter, rising twice as fast as standardFacebook ads compared with the prior quarter, according to data tracked by marketing software firm Kenshoo.

Instagram has worked for advertisers seeking name recognition or posting attractive video content, such as movie trailers, said Mark Smith of the ad buying agency True Interactive, which spends $25 million annually on Facebook and Instagram for clients including Redbox and Montage Hotels.

New features for users and advertisers, including replicating an ad design tool rival Snap Inc launched last year, could help reduce the apprehension among other advertisers, said Chris Costello, Kenshoo's senior director of marketing research.

Tom Buontempo, president of ad agency Attention, said a first step is getting more companies to open free Instagram accounts, which is needed to advertise.