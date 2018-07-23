Asian markets slide as trade and currency war fears deepen

The fall in the dollar came as US President Donald Trump attacked Washington's main trading partners for their currency policies on Friday.

"China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field," Trump tweeted.

Trump's combative stance has compounded fears of an all-out trade and currency war, with the US slapping tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico, in addition to levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars.

In an interview with US channel CNBC broadcast Friday, Trump threatened to impose taxes on all Chinese imports, saying the US has been "ripped off by China for a long time".

Tokyo plunged 1.3 percent as a stronger yen hurt exporters, making their products less competitive abroad and eroding repatriated profits.

Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent while Seoul slid 0.9 percent and Singapore dipped 0.4 percent. But Shanghai inched up 0.2 percent and Jakarta advanced 0.5 percent.

Oil edged down after prices increased at the end of last week, with analysts saying concerns about the trade dispute were to blame for the dip.

"The impact of the trade war and the recognition that President Trump and his administration are serious about going to the mat on this issue is finally starting to register in the consciousness of traders and investors in oil and other financial markets", said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"That means we are seeing downgrades, in some cases material, to the outlook for global growth and as a consequence the demand for oil," he added.