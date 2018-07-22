HFZA signed strategic partnership with World Confederation of Businesses

On signing the strategic partnership agreement with World Confederation of Businesses, Mr. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and SAIF Zone said “we are delighted to partner with WORLDCOB to increase the reach of HFZA to different parts of the world and connect our Investors to the Global Business Community and help them showcase their profile, products and services globally.

WORLDCOB has thousands of members in more than 120 countries. In recent years, Hamriyah Free Zone has intensified its effort to promote the zone and its valuable investors globally and provide them global platform using HFZA’s worldwide network. WORLDCOB has agreed to HFZ’s Investors to stand out for the high standards and enhance their commitment to excellence by adoption of best practices and innovative strategies in Business Leadership, Management Systems, Product and Service Quality, Innovation and Creativity, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

HFZA will be working closely with WORLDCOB and will nominate its investors for THE BIZZ Excellence Awards in the areas of Business Leadership, Management Systems, Product and Service Quality, Innovation and Creativity, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

WORLDCOB has motivated and encouraged small, medium and large companies in over 120 countries with THE BIZZ recognition, and provides a series of services to business people worldwide in the areas of International recognition of business excellence - THE BIZZ, Corporate Social Responsibility Certification - WORLDCOB-CSR, A business convention aimed at fostering international commerce – EXPOBIZZ, News on business trends from around the world – BIZZNEWS, Business training and development services – BIZZTRAINING.

Hailed as one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s industrial development, Hamriyah Free Zone is the 2nd Largest Industrial Free Zone with deep water Sea Port in the UAE which is spread across 30 Square Kilometers of prime industrial and commercial land, and currently houses over 6,700 business enterprises from 160 nations in key sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical, maritime, steel, construction and food.

Global investors choose HFZA for their regional base owing to its strategic location, sea port and connectivity that serves as a vital link to the major trade routes intersecting Asia, Europe and Africa with direct access to a growing market of more than two billion people. The Free Zone also has well-developed infrastructural facilities and boasts an investor-friendly environment suited for growth.