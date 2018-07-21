UAE, China ink two agreements on strengthening agricultural cooperation

The MoUs were signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Ni Jian, Ambassador of China to the UAE.

As per the agreements, the UAE and China are mandated to strengthen cooperation in modern agriculture, such as hydroponics and organic agriculture, apply modern agricultural techniques, especially in irrigation and in using treated water for agriculture. They will also collaborate in the exchange of expertise, science and technology in the fields of pest control, agriculture in saline areas and food security and diversity.

The two countries agreed to jointly build a wholesale market for agricultural, livestock and fishery products in the UAE to ensure food safety, reduce spoilage, increase revenue, and stabilise food prices in the region. They also concurred that the operation of the wholesale market should reflect market dynamics with the businesses as the principal stakeholders and the governments playing a guiding role.

Furthermore, to solidify this venture, the UAE and China will facilitate the mobilisation of private capital and implement a modern enterprise management system. Chinese businesses will establish the wholesale market as per the standards and specifications permitted in the UAE and will be tasked with its management and operations.

Speaking on the agreements, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, "The UAE enjoys cordial and long-standing synergies with China. The two countries seek to bolster these relations through sharing experiences and employing the latest technologies in the fields of environment, agriculture, livestock and food diversity.

"The UAE is the first Gulf Arab nation to establish a strategic partnership with China and has been China’s second largest trade partner and biggest export market in West Asia and North Africa for several years in a row.

"Such collaborations are projected to introduce innovative solutions to food security challenges, and significantly contribute to enhancing China-UAE bilateral agricultural cooperation through the development of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in the UAE."

China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will encourage Chinese businesses to invest in developing the wholesale market and invite businesses from the UAE and other major countries engaged in the Belt and Road initiative to participate. Meanwhile, MOCCAE will facilitate Chinese businesses within its purview, and support them in all communications required with concerned stakeholders.

Both agreements come into effect immediately and remain valid for a period of five years.