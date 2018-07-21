Al Owais: Sharjah is the gate of Chinese investments in the region

Al Owais said that Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its counterparts in various Chinese provinces have been holding regular meetings and exchanging visits, delegations, trade missions and participating in specialised exhibitions held in each of the two countries for years. This has made Sharjah an attractive destination for Chinese investors in the region and for their trade and expansion work in the GCC markets in particular and the Middle East in general. It also contributed to strengthening cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Chinese business communities turning China into Sharjah's leading trading partner.

Al Owais pointed out that the number of Chinese companies registered in the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry reached 735 companies until June 2018. These companies’ activities are in the sectors of construction, retail, building materials, electronics and others.

He added that the historic visit by the Chinese President, Xi Jinping to the UAE contributes to enhancing more consolidation and strengthening of the mutual relations.