ADNOC, CNPC to explore upstream, downstream business opportunities

The agreement, between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and the China National Petroleum Corporation, CNPC, outlines opportunities for possible future collaboration across ADNOC’s Upstream and Downstream value chains and support for China’s growing energy needs.

The Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which was signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Wang Yilin, Chairman of CNPC, builds on the existing partnership between ADNOC and CNPC. It establishes a mechanism to explore an expanded relationship across multiple industry sectors, including exploration and production; technology support and transfer, research and development; drilling and oilfield services; refining; petrochemicals and crude oil supply and storage.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "China is the world’s largest growth market and we are keen to explore mutually beneficial opportunities, along the full hydrocarbon business value chain, in both the UAE and China. With CNPC, we will assess possible investment and partnership options that have the potential to create more value from our oil and gas resources and give greater access to the Chinese market, while also helping support China in meeting its expanding energy needs.

Under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, ADNOC and CNPC will explore potential Chinese investment in a number of the planned Downstream projects, including an aromatics plant, a mixed feed cracker and a new refinery. The two companies will also discuss partnership opportunities in one, or more, of CNPC’s Downstream assets in China as part of ADNOC’s international growth strategy.

Upstream, ADNOC and CNPC will look at potential exploration and development prospects across Abu Dhabi, including the six geographical oil and gas blocks made available for competitive bidding earlier this year, as well as the possibility of establishing a Technology Hub linked to the Al Yasat concession, in which CNPC has a 40 percent stake. The hub would facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology related to the Al Yasat concession.

Discussions will also take place around the possibility of storing ADNOC crude oil in China; long term crude supply arrangements and a trading partnership for ADNOC’s refined and petrochemical products.

Wang Yilin said, "This agreement marks an exciting new phase in the relationship between CNPC and ADNOC. It creates a clear framework for both parties to explore potential partnership opportunities that could deliver significant mutual benefits. ADNOC is a trusted and reliable energy supplier and we believe an enhanced level of collaboration would help ADNOC maximize the value of its assets and resources, while also contributing to China’s energy security."