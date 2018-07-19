ADNOC awards contracts to CNPC affiliate for world’s largest continuous 3D onshore and offshore seismic survey

Adding to the 2D and 3D seismic data already acquired across Abu Dhabi, the new seismic survey will cover an area of up to 30,000 km2 offshore and 23,000 km2 onshore. The contract has been awarded to BGP Inc., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company, CNPC, who are represented in the UAE by Al Masaood Oil Industry Supplies & Services Co.

The agreement was signed on the eve of a state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the UAE, by Abdulmunim Al Kindy, ADNOC’s Upstream Director, and Gou Liang, President of BGP. The signing was witnessed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Wang Yilin, Chairman of CNPC.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "The announcement of the world’s largest continuous 3D seismic survey, and, with it, the deployment of cutting-edge exploration technologies is an important step in realising the full potential of Abu Dhabi’s conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources as we deliver on our 2030 smart growth strategy.

"The scale of the project shows ADNOC’s commitment to upstream investment and to bolstering our oil and gas reserves and production for the long-term. The award, following a highly competitive bid process, also represents another key milestone in ADNOC’s thriving partnership with CNPC, and the UAE’s strategic energy partnership with China."

Deploying industry-leading technologies to provide survey data density up to five times that of existing industry standards, the acquisition will capture high resolution three-dimensional images of the complex subsurface structure, up to 25,000 feet below the surface. The use of advanced technologies and methodologies will improve efficiency and reduce operational time, maximising value for ADNOC. It will also minimise HSE risks and help mitigate against the impact on marine life, or other users of Abu Dhabi waters.

Wang Yilin said, "We are delighted to be awarded this hugely important contract to conduct the world’s largest onshore and offshore seismic survey. ADNOC has embarked on an ambitious project to explore and unlock hydrocarbon reserves and BGP is best placed to bring industry leading technology to Abu Dhabi to support this program. This agreement also strengthens our growing and successful relationship with ADNOC, creating a platform for further energy collaboration between us."

Using seismic streaming vessels and ocean bottom nodes to acquire data in Abu Dhabi waters, and vibrator trucks to survey the onshore desert areas, the survey is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

ADNOC recently announced Abu Dhabi’s first ever block licensing strategy with the launch of six geographical oil and gas blocks open for bidding, and the seismic project will include areas within these blocks with the data made available at a fee to the successful bidders.

Using the resources of ADNOC’s state-of-the-art Thamama Subsurface Collaboration Centre, the seismic data, from the survey results, will be interpreted by geoscientists and used to characterise and model potential hydrocarbon reservoirs, helping ADNOC identify untapped reservoirs and identify future oil and gas development and production opportunities in the most efficient way possible.

The UAE is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers, with about 96 percent of its reserves within the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Located in one of the world’s largest hydrocarbon super-basins, there remains undiscovered and undeveloped potential in the numerous stacked reservoirs.

CNPC is one of ADNOC’s largest international partners, with 40-year stakes in Abu Dhabi’s major onshore and offshore concessions. It is also a 40 percent joint venture partner in Al Yasat Petroleum. BGP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNPC. As the world’s largest geophysical service provider, it has a comprehensive and integrated capability of seismic and non-seismic data acquisition, processing, and interpretation. BGP has been the main seismic service provider to all major oil companies in the world.