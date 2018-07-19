China a top market for UAE investors: Al Jarwan

"This state visit is historic in all respects," said Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, the Council Secretary-General, adding that it provides the two countries with an opportunity to integrate and maximise on opportunities as a result of ties spanning three decades, generating steady growth despite volatile market economies.

Al Jarwan went on to say that studies carried out by the UAE International Investors Council, UAEIIC, has shown that China takes the top position when it comes to UAE investment interest, noting the record increase in trade growth between the two countries, with expected trade to reach US$70 billion by 2020.

The Secretary-General noted that there are currently hundreds of UAE companies undergoing operations in China across various sectors including, trade and industry, renewable energy, health and financial services. Such an attractive investment environment, he added, bolsters high returns, reiterating the strength of the UAE's investment potential as China's leading trading partner in the Middle East.

The UAEIIC was established to act as a link between UAE international investors and government to enhance the competitiveness of UAE foreign investments and to overcome all types of challenges.