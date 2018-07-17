Oil climbs from three-month low as more oil workers strike in Norway

Oil pumps are seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France

Brent crude futures had climbed 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $72.12 a barrel by 0331 GMT. They fell 4.6 percent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1 cent at $68.05. They fell 4.2 percent on Monday.

An oil worker strike in Norway intensified on Monday when hundreds more walked out in a dispute over pay and pensions after employers failed to respond to union demands for a new offer.

The strike, which began last Tuesday, has had a limited impact on Norway's oil production so far, but some drillers warned of possible contract cancellations if the dispute goes on for a month or more.