UAE participates in Customs Procedures and Information meeting in Cairo

Majed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Head of Policies and Procedures Department at the Federal Customs Authority, represented the UAE delegation.

The meeting is discussing a set of important issues, foremost of which is a draft about unified Arab Customs Procedures.

Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, said that the four-day meeting will discuss the draft model for a unified Arab customs declaration, which was prepared and sent to all Arab countries, where it was approved.