UAE participates in Customs Procedures and Information meeting in Cairo

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 10:39 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE is participating in the 20th meeting of the Customs Committee on Procedures and Information, which commenced on Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Majed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Head of Policies and Procedures Department at the Federal Customs Authority, represented the UAE delegation.
 
The meeting is discussing a set of important issues, foremost of which is a draft about unified Arab Customs Procedures.
 
Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, said that the four-day meeting will discuss the draft model for a unified Arab customs declaration, which was prepared and sent to all Arab countries, where it was approved.