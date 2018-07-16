SEDD launches strategic partner card for Sharjah factories

During the ceremony, the strategic cards were distributed to factories, and other departments who backed the initiative were honoured including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Falcon Centre for Business Services, Tasarih Centre for Business Services, Thiqa Centre for Integrated Services and the Information Centre.

The strategic partner card offers many advantages to distinguished investors by facilitating the delivery of services with strategic partners in the public and private sectors, providing distinguished services to investors, increasing the level of competition between companies, and enhancing cooperation between investors and strategic partners.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, said that the Department is keen to provide all means of support and motivation to the industrial sector, companies and factories in the emirate, the most recent of which was the launch of the strategic partner card, which effectively contributes to the development of performance and sustainability of the industrial sector in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the department is translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to boost the growth of the manufacturing and production sectors in the emirate by providing more support and services to these sectors that are witnessing steady growth, and to provide a fertile environment for investors to support Sharjah’s outstanding position locally, regionally and internationally.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the launch of the strategic partner card will add more strength and vitality to the emirate’s economy.