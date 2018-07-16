AED9.5 billion total of Sharjah real estate transactions in H1 2018

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Director-General of the department, praised the economic incentives announced recently by Ministers’ Council to support the economy. He expressed Sharjah's keenness to maintain its distinguished position in the real estate market in the UAE as an appropriate option that meets the taste of many categories of investors and ownership and family housing requirements as a favourite and attractive destination.

The total number of transactions stood at 28,700 in the first half of 2018 of which 9,485 were ownership certificates, 1,730 mortgage transactions valued at AED5.300 billion, 534 real estate valuation, 16,106 ownership acknowledgement certificates and 845 initial sale contracts.