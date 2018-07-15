Retail operators given opportunity to sell Expo 2020 Dubai-branded products to millions

With more than 5,000 types of official licensed products due to go on sale, Expo 2020 is seeking companies which can help it deliver top-class retail goods to millions of Expo visitors and enthusiasts from around the world.

Official products will be sold across more than 5,000 sqm of retail space at Expo 2020’s site, as well as by authorised outlets around the UAE and online. Selected retailers will have the rights to design, operate and commercialise Expo 2020 Dubai-branded retail operations.

The online tender process to become an Official Retail Operator for Expo 2020 Dubai will open to businesses of all sizes from anywhere in the world on 17 July, 2018.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President – Commercial, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Expo 2020’s retail offering is truly unique. Not only is it an incredible opportunity for retailers to capitalise on the worldwide demand for Expo 2020 souvenirs, keepsakes and unique products, but it also allows them to offer a globally visible retail platform to a significant customer base, whether online or offline.

"With innovation at the heart of Expo 2020, our retail offering will be integrated with the latest technologies, further enhancing the visitor experience. We want to work closely with our appointed retailers to offer a world-class shopping experience to millions of Expo 2020 visitors and enthusiasts."

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 expects to welcome 25 million visits between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021. With about 70 per cent of visitors expected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos – Expo 2020 represents a major commercial opportunity for retailers.

Expo 2020’s retail operations will be based on the franchise model, offering a seamless and a high-yielding revenue platform to operators.

Hamburger added: "Retailers collaborating with Expo 2020 Dubai will benefit from an established, global, world-class mega-event, as well as unique, high-quality products manufactured by our more than 70 official licensees."

Inspired by the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Expo 2020 Dubai’s branded products will span a range of prices and categories including souvenirs, collectables, health and beauty, toys and games, locally-made items and products associated with the Expo 2020 mascot, which is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming months.

Expo 2020’s on-site retail offering will feature brick-and-mortar outlets located in high footfall areas, with stores in each of the three Thematic Districts and Al Wasl Plaza, the central hub of the Expo site. Visitors will also be able to buy merchandise from stores within some pavilions, parks, retail kiosks, mobile carts and roaming vendors.

Off-site retailers across the UAE will be able to capitalise on the millions of business and leisure visitors who flock to the country annually, including in the lead-up to 2020. Expo-branded products are expected to generate high demand in malls and other retail destinations.

Selected retailers will also have the chance to become Authorised Ticket Resellers, enabling them to benefit from an additional revenue stream as well as footfall from visitors seeking tickets.

Expo 2020’s official online store represents an additional opportunity for retail operators to reach a global audience. This portal will be integrated with Expo 2020’s digital platforms, including Expo 2020’s website and app.

The initial window for companies to register their interest opens on 17 July, 2018 and closes on 30 July, 2018. Businesses that would like to receive a request for information (RFI) should register at esource.expo2020dubai.ae, where they can also keep up to date with the latest commercial opportunities from Expo 2020 Dubai.