Ministry of Economy, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discuss assisting business

The meeting sought to strengthen the coordination and dialogue between the ministry and relevant private sector authorities, as well as develop the current partnership between both sides, maintain the ongoing improvement in the country’s business environment and make it more efficient and attractive, while improving the competitiveness of the national economy.

Both sides discussed the percentages and averages of government fees for various services offered to the private sector and the cost of running a business. They also addressed the announcement by the UAE Cabinet in February related to not increasing federal fees for three years, which will maintain economic stability and support investment and trade.

Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, said that the UAE has a leading regional and international stature, in terms of the ease and quality of its investment and business environment, in light of the leading development initiatives that it implemented, its flexible and developed infrastructure and legal system, and its ongoing efforts to reduce government bureaucracy and adopt smart technologies and best international practices.

He added that the UAE, since its establishment, has considered the private sector to be a key development partner, which is reflected by various laws, government decisions and initiatives.