VAT refund decision strengthens Abu Dhabi as ‘destination of distinction,’ says Ghobash

In a statement, Ghobash added, "The UAE in general, and Abu Dhabi specifically, will now have this added significant attraction to all types of tourists and business travellers, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a ‘go-to’ destination and further boosting potential visitor numbers.

"This new directive in is line with the UAE’s efforts to implement an efficient tax system in the emirates. It will directly support the growth of our tourism sector."

"It will also work in concert with the recently announced reduction in tourism and municipality fees, which means that accommodation costs will be reduced across the emirate. Together, these directives strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination that affords the warmest of Arabian welcomes to the world," he continued.