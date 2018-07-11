SEDD, Emirates NBD sign MOU

Such a thing is done through offering digital services that contribute to enhancing the reliance on paperless procedures and giving customers the option of electronically querying the licenses of economic establishments through multiple and approved banking channels.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will work to enhance cooperation in facilitating licensing procedures for investors and provide value added services to customers. Additionally, SEDD will provide Emirates NBD with an electronic query service too. It should be noted that the MOU aims to providing digital services to investors to reach the highest level of customer satisfaction and thus improving the economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Furthermore, the MOU comes as the two parties’ efforts to achieve UAE's directives to encourage customers and provide excellent government services through innovative channels in cooperation with the public and private sectors. This will help in facilitating the business transactions and in providing a suitable environment for prosperity and growth in Sharjah.

It is worth mentioning that the MOU was signed by HE Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and Abdulla Abdulrahman Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD, during a ceremony held in SEDD headquarter at which in the presence of senior officials.

His Excellency SEDD Chairman said that the Department pays great attention to supporting and developing the different services offered in the business area in Sharjah. This is done in a way that goes in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom calls for providing all the needed facilitates for investors in Sharjah to improve the economic status and offer an environment conducive to investment.

Also, Al Suwaidi explained that SEDD is keen on to strengthen its relationship with the private sector to meet the needs of the business sector and provide more facilities to it. Thus, it comes within its strategy that aims to promote the economic growth and consolidate Sharjah’s position on the list of the world’s leading commercial and economic centers. Besides, added that the signing of this MOU is considered continuation of a series of similar agreements with the financial sector to provide advanced digital services to the business sector to enhance the level of services that the Department of Economic Development provides.

From his side, Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD, illustrated that the Bank is so pleased to sign such agreement with SEDD which will offer many services to the Bank’s employees from obtaining the necessary information about the commercial licenses of the companies registered with the Department directly through the branches and channels, and will help the bank to improve the experience of the customers.