SCCI, AACCSA discuss economic cooperation

The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest including actuation of a number of previously signed agreements between Sharjah and Addis Ababa to promote trade and investment cooperation relations in various economic sectors, including feasibility study of building an exhibition centre in Addis Ababa and opportunities to attract Emirati investors as partners in the project. The meeting also discussed encouraging business communities to participate in the periodic economic exhibitions held in Sharjah and Addis Ababa.

This came during a meeting held recently at the SCCI headquarters in Sharjah, between Waleed Bu Khater, second deputy chairman of SCCI and Elias Geneti, President of the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (AACCSA), in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI and other officials from both chambers.

During the meeting, Bu Khater highlighted the most important services offered by SCCI to businessmen and foreign investors, stressing the Chamber’s keenness to attract investments, build business partnerships and promote the opportunities available in various economic sectors which are supported by a package of incentives and attractive benefits for businessmen from world different countries in light of the leading position Sharjah enjoys as a prominent regional and international economic hub.

He also encouraged Ethiopian business sector to invest in Sharjah benefiting from the 100% ownership of the international investors from their companies in the UAE as of the end of this year, in addition to adopting an integrated system of entry visas extending up to 10 years for investors and their family members.

Bu khater expressed SCCI’s keenness to push the economic cooperation between Sharjah and Ethiopia to an advanced stage by providing all possible facilities for Ethiopian businessmen wishing to invest in Sharjah as part of emirate’s relentless efforts to attract foreign investments, build business partnerships and promote the competitive business environment in the in addition to enhancing communication between SCCI and world chambers in different friendly countries to discuss the prospects for the local business community to boost and diversify their investments abroad.

Bu Khater pointed out that SCCI will encourage the local business community to participate in the economic events organised in Addis Ababa to enhance the investment opportunities, economic and trade relations between Sharjah and Ethiopia. He also urged the Ethiopian Chamber to encourage Ethiopian businessmen to participate in specialised economic, cultural and commercial exhibitions organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year.

For his part, Elias Geneti praised the development and prosperity witnessed by Sharjah at various levels, especially in the economic and commercial fields. He expressed his country's interest in enhancing trade relations and mutual investment and developing ties between the private business sector in Ethiopia and Sharjah and push them to better levels to achieve the aspirations of all sides and serve the economic interests of the two friendly countries.

