Sharjah GDP rises to AED92.7b in 2017

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, (SEDD) said that the increase in GDP reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah aiming to achieve sustainable development of Sharjah’s economy.

Al-Suwaidi added that the emirate's non-oil GDP increased by 3.6% compared to 2016, while total production in Sharjah reached AED 161 billion, a growth of 3.9% compared to AED 155 billion in 2016.

He stressesed the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors in development, pointing out that success can be achieved only through concerted efforts, calling for cooperation and coordination with partners at all levels of federal, local, international and private sector to meet and achieve the common objectives set by the department’s strategy to contribute to the service of the individual and society, and to drive the investment movement and economic renaissance Sharjah is experiencing.