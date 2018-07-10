FEWA, Commercial Bank International sign agreement

During the signing of the agreement between FEWA and Commercial Bank International

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Murad Al Blooshi, Director of the Revenue and Credit Department, and Shaker Zainal, Head of Retail Banking.

Commenting on the announcement, Al Blooshi said that the authority always strives to facilitate transactions and achieve the convenience of its customers by providing them with more payment channels.

"The agreement signed with the CBI has undoubtedly expanded FEWA’s payment channels in particular, and its strategic partnerships with various government and private sectors in general," she added.

"As part of the CBI’s commitment towards providing its customers with the most convenient services, this new partnership with FEWA was established. It will allow our customers to pay their bills through our easy-to-use digital channels and will, therefore, contribute to meet the growing needs of our customers," Zainal added.