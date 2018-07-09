Ali Al Suwaidi unveils an integrated project to develop Kalba Corniche

Al Suwaidi said that the project comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the framework of His Highness's vision to provide the best services to all citizens and residents of different cities and regions of the emirate.

He pointed out that the new project comes after the completion of the work of the offshore seafront project, which was implemented as part of the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Suwaidi noted that the project aims to develop the Corniche Street and the establishment of a service road supported by modern car parking, and a beach park along the Corniche similar to the public beach park opposite of Sohaila area.

He explained that the project also includes a rubber walkway in order to meet the requirements of the people and beach visitors, as well as to provide them with green areas.