SEDD, Shams strengthen Cooperation

The meeting was held in order to discuss means of cooperation and promote coordination as well as mutual work between the two parties for the benefit of investors. The delegation was received by Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of registration and licensing Department, Mudathir Abdullah, the Legal Advisor, and number of officials and directors in SEDD.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency SEDD Chairman welcomed the delegation and explained that such meeting is important for enhancing the various cooperation relations and speeding up the development process in order to encourage and attract investment and capital for the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular. He carried on that the work on developing the emirate's economy is one of the main tasks of the department to achieve its vision of leading the comprehensive development of a diversified competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation according to its strategic plan to contribute in planning and leading the comprehensive economic development of the emirate.

Besides, it should be noted that ‘Shams’ is an innovative free zone for creative and media industries, which provides all employees in the creative and media industries with the opportunity to benefit from a wide range of privileges. Thus, Al Suwaidi aid that such visits and meetings are considered important platforms for enhancing cooperation and exchanging visions among the various governmental bodies in the country. He added that the attractiveness of the investment climate in the country in general and Sharjah in particular offers many incentives and benefits in light of the ambitious development plans of the emirate.

On the other hand, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, emphasised that SEDD plays an important role to facilitate business sectors, enhance the competitiveness of the emirate of Sharjah and attract more investors to it. He stressed that Shams is keen to expand its cooperation and partnerships with various government entities in the emirate, to enhance Sharjah's position in the areas of investment, creativity and media, so that it remains the main destination in the region for talent, innovators and investors.

In addition, Al Midfa pointed out that the meeting aims to benefit from the expertise of the department in the field of commercial licenses, and to learn about the mechanism of applying the facilities included in the protocol, legislation and the recent government decisions. This is done in order to promote the investment environment, form mutual team to exchange consultations in the field of licensing, commercial and legal services available at SEDD.

From its part, the delegation expressed its gratitude and thank for the great reception and quick responses. Also, they stressed their keenness to strengthen cooperation and coordination with the Department, which contributes to the development of the mutual work to find outputs that serve all parties to improve the levels of service provided to investors. Such a thing falls within SEDD’s orientation towards attaining a strong and stable economy characterised by knowledge and sustainability. Also, a one that supports attracting foreign investments in all sectors, as well as enhances the competitiveness of UAE globally.

Finally, the two parties stressed on the importance of strengthening future cooperation in line with the standards of government service that the federal and local government looks forward to.