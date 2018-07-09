Emirates SkyCargo wins pharma recognition award in Italy

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates Airlines, has received the prestigious 2018 Carrier Award for Reliability and Excellence, CARE, by DHL Global Forwarding for the transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals.
The award was received by Henrik Ambak, Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo Operations Worldwide at the 18th Global Life Sciences and Healthcare Conference organised by DHL at Baveno, Italy. 
 
The DHL CARE award recognises air cargo carriers who offer exceptional service, quality, ground handling and innovative technologies and processes for pharmaceutical shipments. This is the second time in a row that Emirates SkyCargo has won the DHL CARE Award, and the achievement reinforces Emirates SkyCargo’s position as one of the global leaders in the air cargo industry for the transport of pharmaceuticals. 