Emirates SkyCargo wins pharma recognition award in Italy

The award was received by Henrik Ambak, Emirates Senior Vice President, Cargo Operations Worldwide at the 18th Global Life Sciences and Healthcare Conference organised by DHL at Baveno, Italy.

The DHL CARE award recognises air cargo carriers who offer exceptional service, quality, ground handling and innovative technologies and processes for pharmaceutical shipments. This is the second time in a row that Emirates SkyCargo has won the DHL CARE Award, and the achievement reinforces Emirates SkyCargo’s position as one of the global leaders in the air cargo industry for the transport of pharmaceuticals.