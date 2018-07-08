SEDD, Sahara hold coordination meeting

At the beginning of the meeting, SEDD Chairman welcomed the delegation and stressed that such meetings will help in promoting the mutual cooperation and coordination of the sustainable economic development of the Emirate. Thus, the meeting was attended by Nizar Abdullah, Customer Service Assistant Manager from Sahara Centre, and number of Managers and Officials from SEDD.

SEDD Chairman stated that the Department plays an important role to the development of investment procedures whereas the percentage of the digital transformation in the procedures and services reached 100%. The Chairman added that the main goal of such transformation is to support UAE’s vision and national orientation toward the application of implementing the digital government model. Also, it aims to make the government services easier, faster, and simpler to delight the customers.

Besides, he pointed out that the availability of procedures and transactions electronically saves time and effort, which is a focal point for launching effectively to promote business activities, and encouraging investors to make maximum use of the economic and investment capabilities available in the Emirate of Sharjah, to reach a competitive economy that achieves the goals of sustainable development.

Likely, the Chairman added that the meeting falls within SEDD’s orientations to contact the most active commercial sectors in the Emirate and to provide the best government services. It is done in order to facilitate procedures on investors and provide the suitable environment for them in cooperation with concerned authorities.

From its side, the delegation expressed their thanks and gratitude for the efforts placed to improve the economic work in the Emirate. Also, they praised the clear methodology adopted by the Department too. Besides, they stressed on the importance of continuing the coordination process between the two sides to ensure integration, communication and exchange of experiences in various fields to reach an economic vision and plan.

At the end of the meeting, the two parties emphasized on the importance of increasing the level of coordination and cooperation through periodic mutual meeting due to their positive impact on upgrading the quality of services provided to investor in the economic field in the emirate.