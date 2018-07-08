SCCI holds meeting with Sectoral Business Groups to discuss emirate’s economic sectors

During the 2nd quarter meeting of 2018 that was held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the chamber and the representatives of the Sectoral Business Groups discussed the latest challenges that are facing the private sector, and explored a number of suggestions and recommendations that were submitted by the Business Groups to benefit and improve their respective sectors.

The meeting was led by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups; and Mai Al Tamimi, Senior Director of the Sectoral Business Groups; in addition to the heads and representatives of the Business Groups for the industries, hotel, hotel apartments, shopping malls and used car trade sectors.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, remarked that due to the chamber’s role as the main representative for the private sector in Sharjah, the chamber is keen to regularly hold these types of meetings with the representatives of the Sectoral Business Groups in order to keep up the affairs of the emirate’s various sectors and to discuss the opportunities that will aid in the growth and success of these sectors.

Al Owais praised the continuous efforts of the representatives of the Sectoral Business Groups to achieve the desired objectives that serve the interest of the chamber and the emirate’s business community. He also praised the achievements of the business groups during the first 2 quarters of the year, and the challenges that were overcome due the cooperation of both the groups and the chamber.

During the meeting, The Hotel Sector Business Group and the Hotel Apartment Sector Business Group proposed to increase the promotional activities and initiatives during the summer in order to highlight the emirate’s place as a leading tourist attraction. The Shopping Malls Sector Business Group praised the chamber’s efforts in making the Sharjah Ramadan Festival a success. The Industries Sector Business Group proposed the organization of workshops that work to enhance the industry sector during the 3rd and 4th quarters of the year. The Used car trade Sector Business Group praised the support of the chamber in overcoming many of the sector’s obstacles.