Malaysia investigates China-backed project links with 1MDB

The projects to build two pipelines were signed in 2016 by the administration of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, who courted Chinese investment but was ousted in an election in May amid allegations of corruption at the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib, who was charged in connection with the investigation, has denied wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The Financial Times first reported the links between the loan from the Export-Import Bank of China for the pipeline projects and 1MDB.

The loan was given to Suria Strategic Energy Resources (SSER), a subsidiary of the Malaysian finance ministry which oversees the two pipelines.

SSER instructed contractor China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau (CPPB) to suspend work on the pipelines on Wednesday, the senior finance ministry source said.

The ministry official, who declined to be identified, said Malaysia was seeking Chinese government cooperation with the investigation into the loan and exploring whether funds invested in the pipeline projects could be recouped.

A ministry spokesman, asked about the loan for the projects and 1MDB, declined to comment.

EximBank and CPPB did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.