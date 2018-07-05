Oil falls as Trump urges OPEC to cut prices; China duty on U.S. crude looms

The escalating trade row between Washington and Beijing, which triggered another sell-off in Asian stocks on Thursday, was also felt in oil markets, with China warning it could introduce duties on U.S. crude imports at an as yet unspecified date.

Brent crude futures were at $77.68 per barrel at 0532 GMT, down 56 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $73.69 per barrel.

Trump on Wednesday accused the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of driving up fuel prices.

OPEC together with a group of non-OPEC producers led by Russia started to withhold output in 2017 to prop up prices.

Recent price rises have also been spurred by a U.S. announcement that it plans to re-introduce sanctions against Iran from November, targeting oil exports.