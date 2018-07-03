Mawarid Holding, Chongqing Earthskin Eco-technology sign cooperation agreement

Under the agreement, Mawarid Holding and Chongqing Earthskin Eco-technology will select one or more sites from the existing desert lands to plant grass, trees or vegetables in the selected sites in the first year of cooperation This project aims to utilize the desert-soilized land in different agriculture industries.

Mawarid Holding is committed to provide desert land and funds whereas Chongqing Earthskin should provide desert soilization technologies and specialists.

Abdul Jalil Albluki - Chairman of the Mawarid Holding Company said that "The UAE atttaches great importance to the agricultural sector despite the country's land and water constraints and thereby pursuing the policy of the UAE's "visionary" leader, the late Sheikh Zayed, who declared "Give me agriculture and I will give you civilization". Which summarizes the awareness of UAE leadership towards agriculture as a strategic hub for overall development in general and the consolidation of sustainable development principles that seek to protect the environment and balance economic and social development in accordance with the objectives of UAE Vision 2021."

Adding "Today, at Mawarid Holding, we are proud to sign the agreement with Chongqing Earthskin, which will contribute to desert soilization using the latest technologies that have been tested in similar environments. This will benefit future generations and improve the quality of life depending on newand diversesources and conserve water resources in UAE".

CQ Earthskin may set up an application research centre of desert soilization technologies in Abu Dhabi to analyze the process of the desert soilization or carry out other research on the application of desert soilization technologies.

It is worth noting that the United Arab Emirates has been concerned with the protection of the environment. This is clearly reflected in the international agreements signed by UAE government which is around 18 international agreement in the field of environment, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in 1994.

Also in June 2003, Abu Dhabi hosted the 2nd Asian Ministerial Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. And in December 2003, the Council of Ministers adopted a national strategy along with action programs to combat desertification in the UAE.

This encompasses four programs: conserving renewable natural resources such as soil, water, plant cover, and domestic and wild animal wealth; confronting incidents of drought and reducing its effects; limiting soil erosion and stabilizing moving sands; and developing national manpower working in these fields. This strategy, with its programs and the activities related thereto, is one of the most salient features of the future of anti-desertification work in the UAE.