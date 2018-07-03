Emirates announces one-off A380 service to Islamabad, Pakistan

The A380 flight will depart Dubai at 0800hrs and arrive in Islamabad at 1210hrs. The flight will depart Islamabad at 1540hrs arriving in Dubai at 1745hrs on the same day.

"We are proud to bring our flagship A380 aircraft to Islamabad, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative products on-board this iconic aircraft with the signature Emirates service. While this is a special flight, we are very keen to launch a scheduled A380 service to Pakistan and will continue to work with authorities to realise these plans," said Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre at Emirates.

The Emirates A380 aircraft on this special one-off service will be in a two-class configuration offering spacious seats in Economy Class and fully flat-bed seats in Business Class as well as Emirates’ popular Onboard Lounge. Passengers in all classes enjoy free Wi-Fi.

Emirates and Pakistan have a shared history tracing back over 30 years when the airline’s flight landed in Karachi on 25th October 1985. In the last three decades, Emirates has progressively expanded its operations and offering global connectivity and world-class services to Pakistan’s major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan.

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme, offers its more than 400,000 Pakistani members’ exclusive privileges.

Emirates currently has 104 A380s in service and 58 pending delivery, more than any airline globally. The airline also recently announced a US$16 billion (AED 58.7 billion) deal for 36 additional Airbus A380 aircraft.