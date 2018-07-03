Air Arabia takes delivery of two new Airbus A320 aircraft

The latest Airbus A320 arrived on schedule from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, marking the completion of all deliveries this year.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “The delivery of our last two aircraft for 2018 marks a significant step in the development of our fleet expansion strategy especially as we added 12 new routes this year. We are proud to have created one of the industry’s most modern fleet through exceptional organic growth which helped us offer customers a wider range of destinations at great value.”

The new A320 aircraft have gone straight into service across Air Arabia’s over 150 destination network served from the main carrier hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt. The airline added 12 new routes from its hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt in the first half of 2018.

The A320 family is the world’s best-selling and most modern single-aisle aircraft family. All Air Arabia aircraft cabin interiors are fitted with a world-class comfort seats offering one of the highest seat pitch of any economy cabin across the globe and therefore, offering passengers extra leg room to sit back and relax during their flight.

The next delivery will be Air Arabia’s first A321neo LR to join the fleet early next year. Adding the A321 to the fleet will enable the low-cost carrier to extend its fleet reach and therefore enter new markets as well as better serve existing high-density routes.