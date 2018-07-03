China's commodity exports to U.S. grow at slower pace in H1

During the period, mechanical and electrical product exports, which accounted for 62.6 percent of China's total exports to the United States, climbed 8 percent from one year earlier, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Growth of traditional labor-intensive product exports, including garments and furniture, remained flat compared with the same period of last year, according to GAC.

In June alone, China's exports to the United States increased 3.8 percent year on year, down sharply from 27.6 percent in the same month of 2017.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products to the United States increased 4 percent year on year last month, exports of traditional labor-intensive commodities grew 3.5 percent while those of farm produce edged down 0.9 percent.