Interbank fund transfers through UAEFTS reached AED2.8 trillion in first five months

The CBUAE indicated that the value was almost the same as that registered in the corresponding period last year.

"January was the busiest month with dirham-denominated transfers standing at AED604.3 billion, an increase of 11.2 percent as compared to December 2017, while February was the least active month with transfers at AED528.3 billion," the CBUAE noted.

"Registered transfers during the first five months of the year accounted for 41.6 percent of all those made in 2017, which was valued at AED6.9 trillion," the CBUAE added.