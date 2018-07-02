UAE is 5th largest investor in Uzbekistan

The report said that Emirati investment accounted for 6 percent of the total Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs, in Uzbekistan during the first three months of 2018.

The United States topped the list of countries investing in Uzbekistan during the same period with 28 percent of the total FDIs, followed by China (10 percent), the United Kingdom (10 percent), the British Virgin Islands (10 percent), the UAE (6 percent), Russia (6 percent), Turkey (5 percent), Malaysia (4 percent) and Switzerland (4 percent).