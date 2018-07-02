FTA updates its e-Services to facilitate work of customs clearance companies

The authority says that the new developments have been introduced to simplify registration procedures and enable easy submission of tax returns.

The FTA’s e-Services updates were announced during the third seminar, organised by the authority in Dubai, for freight forwarders and customs clearance companies. The event was held to highlight the role of the authority’s e-Services in facilitating the work of shipping and clearance companies and ensuring the UAE’s smooth import and export trade.

Attended by about 100 stakeholders from various shipping, customs clearance and logistics organisations, the seminar saw a team of specialists from the FTA’s Taxpayers’ Services Department review the electronic processes carried out by the authority to facilitate the work of this important sector and brief the participants on the steps it has taken to overcome any obstacles that might be encountered.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said that the seminar formed part of the authority's plans to raise the level of tax awareness among business sectors and ensure continuous communication with employees across all economic activities. He highlighted that the session was important to inform stakeholders about the latest tax procedures.

He reiterated that the continuous development process implemented by the authority over the last nine months has been reviewed, with this period seeing the introduction of the Excise Tax at the beginning of October and the implementation of the Value Added Tax, VAT, at the beginning of 2018.

Al Bustani stressed that the authority was keen to establish strategic partnerships with all concerned parties in the country who have a key role in the successful application of the tax system, with business and consumer organisations being significant for the raising of tax awareness in their respective sectors and the Ministry of Economy, economic departments and municipalities important to facilitate joint inspection campaigns that alert violating businesses and achieve full compliance.

He further pointed out that the customs clearance companies accredited by the FTA contribute to facilitating the compliance of taxable traders with their tax obligations. He said that the companies play an important role in strengthening the relationship between the authority and the taxpayers by increasing awareness.

Al Bustani concluded by saying that the FTA recognises the importance of creating strategic partnerships across all sectors to ensure the successful implementation of the UAE tax system.