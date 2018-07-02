Ali Al Naqbi: 100% SEDD’s digital transformation

Al Naqbi said that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the intensive follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the SEDD digital services will enhance the status of Sharjah on the global investments map.

He added that the digital transformation is one of the most important initiatives adopted by SEDD and has worked hard to achieve an effort to establish a competitive business environment according to international standards. It also aims to achieve one of the most important objectives of its strategic plan in the economic development sector.

He pointed out that the completion of the digital transformation is an affirmation of Sharjah's continued economic development and planning of the emirate's economy by providing sophisticated services and facilities to investors, in order to achieve its strategic vision to lead in the comprehensive development and a competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation aiming to simplify procedures and regulate the practice of the various economic activities.