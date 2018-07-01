SEDD’s services, 100% digital

Thus, SEDD affirmed that the completion of the digital transformation is a confirmation of the Department’s work in developing and planning for the emirate’s economy. Also, it clarifies SEDD’s concerns to provide advanced services and facilities for investors. Such a thing is done in order to achieve the Department’s strategic vision of leading the comprehensive development process to attain diversified and innovative knowledge-based economy as well as its keens to simplify procedures and regulate the economic activities of various kinds.

In this occasion, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the main objective of the digital transformation is to support UAE’s vision and national directives toward applying the digital government model in UAE. Such a thing was done in order to make government services easier, faster and simpler to delight the dealers. Besides, HE pointed out that the digital transformation will help in the availability of procedures and transactions electronically which will save the efforts and time. Such a thing is considered an important starting point for the promotion of business activities and encouraging investors to make full use of the economic and investment capabilities available in the Emirate of Sharjah to achieve a competitive economy that will contribute to achieving goals of sustainable development.

Also, he added that the digital transformation was applied due to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the great pursuit of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council. Likely, it was adopted due to the Department’s concerns to provide innovative services that will simplify the procedures for investors, in order to enhance the Emirate's position in the global indicators of the ease of establishing business, which is one of the most important and strategic objectives of SEDD.

Furthermore, he confirmed that Sharjah is witnessing a qualitative leap in various fields and sectors, led by the economic sector, with the support of the leadership, which requires the Department to develop future plans and strategies in all areas. Likewise, pointed out that Sharjah's economy is keeping abreast of the great development taking place in the emirate, and is continuously working to raise its practical efficiency to support the development process, the economic leap and the specific projects carried out in the emirate.

From his side, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, stated that the digital transformation is a qualitative step in improving the performance of the Department and ensuring the ease, speed and efficiency of completing the procedures through the website or smart application. Similarly, this transformation goes in line with SEDD’s objectives to create an attractive and encouraging investment environment for the growth and success of the business. In addition, the Department adopts such a thing to apply its vision of building a competitive and diversified competitive economy.

In addition, Al Khamiri added that SEDD seeks continuously to enhance excellence in services in different areas. He carried on SEDD paid attention to promote the concept of digital transformation by providing all its services to digital customers, in order to reach the best solutions and innovative mechanisms for speed and accuracy in the completion of transactions.

On the other hand, Ali Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of IT Department in SEDD, illustrated that the digital transformation of SEDD is one of the most important initiatives adopted by the Department. He pointed out that the Department has worked so hard to apply the digital transformation in order to establish an attractive business environment that is competitive according to international standards. Also, it has done such a thing due to its concerns to develop the services provided to its customers and partners.

Al Naqbi added that the provision of services and procedures in a digital way provides a lot of time and effort to the customers to provide innovative services that will delight the dealers. He stated that it also comes in line with Sharjah’s vision to provide the best services adapted to the requirements of the knowledge-based economy, thus to offer a digital structure that is supporting business and investment in Sharjah.

Therefore, Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the electronic and smart services including SEDD website, consumer protection website, SEDD smart application, digital services and many others aim to provide easy and flexible digital services compatible with the global system of continuous improvement. He emphasized that such transformation will enable customers from completing their transactions through multiple channels, which in turn provide time and effort to investors, enabling them to follow their work anywhere and anytime without the need to visit the Department headquarter or branches.

Moreover, Hamad Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Legal Affairs Department at SEDD, demonstrated that the digital transformation of SEDD’s services and procedures is considered a qualitative leap to improve the performance and efficiency as well as to ensure the legal safety. Thus, he pointed out that SEDD provides its legal services digitally, which is one of the quality services at the level of the country. Besides, he clarified that these digital services enable investors to complete the amendment and waiver without the need to review the Department. Likely, he stressed that the launch of these services comes in line with Federal Law No. (1) of 2006 on transactions and electronic commerce.