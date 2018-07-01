Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi: Sharjah industrial production reach AED 41 billion in 2017

Al Suwaidi said that one of the main reasons for this economic success is the development of infrastructure, roads and facilities, the provision of more land in the emirate and the development of large industrial zones, in addition, the Government of Sharjah and other departments are undertaking the establishment of new departments for industrial development, updating and developing industrial statistics, providing continuous technical support to investors and providing a program for small and medium enterprises to encourage them to contribute supporting the industry in Sharjah.