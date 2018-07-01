Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi: Sharjah industrial production reach AED 41 billion in 2017

Sharjah24: Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” said that the volume of industrial production in Sharjah reached AED 41 billion last year, representing 16.9 percent of the emirate's economy, followed by the Real Estate sector with a 13 percent, while wholesale and retail trade reached 12%, financial and insurance activities in fourth place by 10.3%, he noted that the industrial sector constituted the largest fixed capital formation in the emirate with a total of AED 15.6 billion in 2017.
Al Suwaidi said that one of the main reasons for this economic success is the development of infrastructure, roads and facilities, the provision of more land in the emirate and the development of large industrial zones, in addition, the Government of Sharjah and other departments are undertaking the establishment of new departments for industrial development, updating and developing industrial statistics, providing continuous technical support to investors and providing a program for small and medium enterprises to encourage them to contribute supporting the industry in Sharjah.