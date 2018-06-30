EIBFS launches Fintech Training Lab to develop talent to meet future industry needs

Marking the launch, the institute recently hosted the first Fintech Training Lab meeting with banking, insurance and technology experts to understand the future needs of their industries. The agenda specifically underlined the development of talent that can integrate and apply the rapidly evolving technologies to identify and resolve business challenges in the functional domains of operations, investment, credit, compliance, Islamic banking and risk.

Speaking on the latest addition to the training programme, Jamal Al Jasmi, General Manager of the EIBFS, said, "The global banking and financial industry is undergoing a massive transformation, given the disruptive changes arising from the financial technology domain."