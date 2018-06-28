ADNOC Group III base oil secures dexos1 licensing from General Motors

The company also announced that it has received DEXRON VI Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF) licensing. Today’s announcements were made on the sidelines of the 12th ICIS Asian Base Oils & Lubricants Conference, held in Singapore.

Dexos1 formulation approval allows U.S. lubricant manufacturers to use ADbase for top-tier and high-performance engine oil lubricants for the large U.S. market. DEXRON VI ATF licensing allows ADNOC to offer U.S. lubricant manufacturers a high-quality base oil stock to produce ATF lubricants for cars that provide superior friction durability, smooth performance and enhanced protection.

Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Marketing, Sales and Trading Director, at ADNOC said, "ADNOC prides itself on providing consistently high-quality products to customers around the world. We have initiated a broad licensing program for our high-quality base oil, ADbase, and have already secured a number of important formulation approvals. This supports our goal of broadening and expanding our client base, while also achieving the best commercial value for our products.

"Dexos1 licensing, from one of the world’s leading automobile companies, is an important milestone that opens new and exciting opportunities for ADNOC, and the exclusive seller of our base oil products in the USA, Penthol. I would like to recognise our partner, Penthol, for their support in this achievement."

Dexos1 licensed motor oils use high-quality base oil stock and specific additive components to produce lubricants that offer high-performance and fuel efficiency to modern car engines. The dexos1 specification was specially designed to meet the exacting requirements of GM’s advanced gasoline engine technology. Administered by The Center for Quality Assurance, in the United States, the dexos1 licensing program requires that lubricant producers, like ADNOC, undergo rigorous product testing prior to licensing.

ADbase was officially launched on the side-lines of the 22nd ICIS World Base Oils and Lubricants Conference, London, in February 2018. ADNOC Refining, an ADNOC subsidiary, produces up to 500,000 metric tons per year of Group III base oil and 100,000 metric tons per year of Group II base oil.

ADNOC has now completed API SN approval, dexos1 , ILSAC GF-5, and 0w-20 for full synthetic motor oils and is actively working with additive companies to achieve Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) formulation approvals.