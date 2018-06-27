SCCI, German’s Erfurt Chamber discuss cooperation and investment opportunities

This came as part of an official visit by a delegation from SCCI to Germany at the official invitation of the Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry where Raghda Hamad Taryam, Board Member of SCCI met with Dr. Cornelia Haas Lerch, Vice President of Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of other officials from both chambers.

During the meeting, SCCI’s delegation provided an overview of the economic situation in Sharjah and highlighted the high level of investment in the emirate, its diverse business environment and its competitive investment advantages, as well as Sharjah's advanced infrastructure and strategic location in the UAE. The delegation also shed light on the investment incentives, government support for the private sector and diversification in the economic sectors, which constitute major areas of attraction for investors, particularly in trade, tourism, healthcare, industry, logistics and education, all of which provide business people with a profitable investment, among the highest in the region.

Taryam said that such a meeting is a renewed opportunity and a positive step to exchange views, discuss areas of cooperation and investment opportunities, and review the economic landscape in Sharjah and Erfurt in light of the great growth witnessed in the economic relations between the UAE and Germany over the past years which cemented the way for building more bridges of cultural communication and fruitful partnerships and strengthened cooperation relations between the business communities and the private sectors in the two friendly countries.

Taryam invited Erfurt Chamber to visit again SCCI, to closely learn more about Sharjah's lucrative partnership and investment sectors.

For its part, the Erfurt Chamber detailed the SCCI delegation about its areas of work and the investment opportunities available in the province of Tübingen, as well as the advantages it offers to trade missions and investors.

After the meeting, the German Chamber organised a tour for the SCCI delegation to the most important landmarks of Erfurt and field visits to a number of economic, commercial, industrial and cultural facilities in the city.

The SCCI delegation then toured the Tübingen Centre for emerging entrepreneurship where they learned about the various programmes it provides for entrepreneurs and companies before they visited the Central Clinic and its leading healthcare services.