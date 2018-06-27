Sultan Al Mansouri approves ‘Innovation Strategy in the Insurance Sector 2018 - 2021’

He approved the strategy on the sidelines of the "3rd Innovation Lab in the Insurance Sector," which was organised by the Insurance Authority in Dubai, with the attendance of a delegation from the Dubai Police General Command, as well as the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Global Market and national insurance companies.

The strategy aims to create the future leaders of the insurance sector and promote the country’s stature as a global insurance centre in terms of innovation, as well as attract relevant investment.

The strategy also aims to establish the foundations of the sector’s future, through preparing a generation of young Emirati talents and entrepreneurs and providing them with knowledge in the advanced sciences and technology and the relevant skills, through developing an education system that focusses on practical subjects and creating the appropriate environment that motivates entrepreneurship in vital sectors.