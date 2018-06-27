ENOC Group expands jet fuel operations in Nigeria

Commenting on the agreement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Today, we supply in excess of 2.8 million US gallon of jet fuel per day to a diversified portfolio of clients in the UAE and internationally. We’ve successfully forged many collaborations and our partnership with Raven Energy is one that we take pride in. We hope to continue exploring future opportunities to elevate the aviation fuel infrastructure, while expanding capabilities in the African market."

Raven Energy is part of a multi-national Raven Resources Group which has diversified business operations across various industries, including oil and gas trading, risk management, human resources consulting, and independent power plants.

In turn, Adeniyi Makanjuola, Group CEO of Raven Energy, said, "This is a major development for Raven and provides a strategic partnership with a global industry leader that will not only strengthen the infrastructure locally available, but will also provide additional cost savings and enhanced productivity by reducing turnaround times."