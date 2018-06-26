ADNOC Distribution opens first Vehicle Inspection Centre at its Autoserv complex

The new facility, situated at ADNOC Distribution’s Sea Palace Autoserv location in Abu Dhabi, will be managed by Al Masaood’s Tyre, Batteries and Accessories Division in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and will offer customers comprehensive maintenance, vehicle testing and inspection services.

The 1,350 square-meter complex will provide customers with tire change, carwash, oil change, battery and brake replacement, and air condition repair services. The facility includes eight bays for car servicing, as well as two licensed vehicle inspection test bays. The complex also features two waiting rooms, including one for ladies, a play area for children, and a cafeteria.

ADNOC Distribution’s Acting CEO Saeed Al Rashdi said, "ADNOC Distribution completed around 800,000 inspections at our existing sites last year, and we are continuously looking at ways to further improve customer service and convenience. By creating synergies with specialised industry partners such as Al Masaood, we’re providing vehicle owners with high quality car care services that build on the success of our Autoserv brand."

ADNOC Distribution plans to open two additional Vehicle Inspection Centres, one of which will be managed by Al Masaood. The second partnership will be announced at a later stage.

ADNOC Distribution has also introduced VIP services at its Al Muroor Vehicle Inspection Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The new service allows customers to fast-track the inspection process and benefit from new car valuation and car recovery services.

These moves are part of a broader expansion of ADNOC Distribution vehicle inspection services. A new vehicle inspection facility at Al Ruwais Mall in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi opened earlier this year, and new vehicle inspection centres will open at Yas Mall and in the Northern Emirates later this year.