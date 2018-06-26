SCCI receives trade delegation from S. Korea

This came during a meeting at the SCCI headquarters in Sharjah Tuesday, between Mohammed Rashid bin Dimas, SCCI board member and Soon Bong Hong, Director of REI Holding Group, Inc and accompanying delegation in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Amin, president of REI Holding Group, Inc. and Omar Ali Saleh, SCCI Director of International Relations Department.

Mohammed Rashid bin Dimas highlighted the most important services offered by the Chamber to businessmen and foreign investors, stressing the keenness of the Chamber to attract investments, build business partnerships and promote the opportunities available in various economic sectors which are supported by a package of incentives and attractive benefits for businessmen from world different countries in light of the leading position enjoyed by the emirate as a prominent regional and international economic hub.

Bin Damas stressed to the delegation the cooperation of the government departments concerned with the economic sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and coordination among them in promoting and serving the local business community, and meeting the needs of investors as part of Sharjah’s vision to diversify its economy and increase capital flows in its gross domestic product (GDP) and its systematic plans to raise its competitive edge and attractiveness in investment, and develop its economic position and investment safe climate.

Bin Dimas invited the South Korean side to participate in the international exhibitions exhibitions organised and hosted throughout the year by the Expo Centre Sharjah, notably the Steel Fab Middle East Exhibition, stressing the importance of continuing direct meetings to get closely acquainted with investment opportunities and areas of cooperation with the UAE local business community.

The South Korean delegation thanked the Chamber for its hospitality and its keenness to provide support, cooperation and coordination with the company. They expressed desire to continue communication with the Chamber to enhance future relations between the two sides and to consider the possibility of participating in exhibitions held in Sharjah.

The meeting also tackled the package of legislation and historic decisions recently adopted by the UAE Council of Ministers, aimed at enhancing the economic climate in the country by allowing the ownership of 100% of the international investors from their companies in the UAE as of the end of this year, in addition to adopting an integrated system of entry visas extending up to 10 years for investors and their family members in order to support all vital sectors of the national economy.

At the end of the visit, Ben Dimas, accompanied the Korean delegation on a tour to the "Permanent Exhibition of Local Industrial Products" hosted by the Chamber at its headquarters.