UAE Central Bank holds 5th Board of Directors meeting for 2018

During the meeting, the Board reviewed a presentation regarding CBUAE Governance (Committees’ Terms of Reference and Secretariats, Delegation of Authority Matrix for Business Units) and took appropriate decisions. They also reviewed and approved a report regarding the controls for Al Etihad Credit Bureau, and instructed to take the necessary action.

The Board also assessed applications submitted by banks and other financial institutions operating in the UAE and approved those which fulfilled the conditions as per the applicable law and / or regulations for each individual activity.

Additionally, Members of the Board examined a report regarding the CBUAE Whistleblowing Policy, which was developed in accordance with best practice and in line with the objectives set by the Cabinet concerning the adoption of best international practices in Federal Entities Governance in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Juma Al Majid, Deputy Chairman, Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, the Governor, and Board members; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama, Khalid Ahmad Al Tayer, Hamad Mubarak Buamim, as well as Mohamad Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Governor, Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, Assistant Governor and a group of senior Central Bank staff.