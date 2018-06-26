UAE, Hong Kong non-oil trade accounts for US$8.9 billion in 2017, MoE says

This came during the opening ceremony of the 6th edition of Hong Kong Lifestyle Expo - Dubai, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, HKTDC, from June 25th to 26th.

The fair is a platform for trade exchange between Hong Kong, China and the Middle East, where exhibitors showcase a variety of products that include electronics, IT and communication, home appliances, fashion, accessories, furniture and lighting systems.

"There are great potentials for forming more fruitful partnerships between the two countries, with a focus on SMEs, technology, tourism, renewable energy, infrastructures and finance and banking as they feature high in the development agenda of both countries," Al Keet said.

The fair comes as a continuation of the cooperation and the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, particularly under the initiatives and development projects of China's One Belt One Road Initiative that focuses on building trade and investment partnership between countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The event was attended by a large number of officials and representatives of the private sector, the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, HKTDC and the China Trade Development Corp.